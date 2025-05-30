Union Pacific’s Big Boy to make stops in Greeley

GREELEY — Union Pacific Railroad’s (NYSE: UNP) legendary steam locomotive, Big Boy No. 4014, will make two whistle-stops in Greeley in July as part of a limited summer excursion between Cheyenne, Wyoming and Denver.

Big Boy will be accompanied by Union Pacific’s No. 1616 Lincoln locomotive, the railroad’s newest commemorative locomotive, which honors President Abraham Lincoln’s role in uniting the nation through rail and laying the foundation for America’s freight rail network.

As part of this year’s summer excursion, the Union Pacific Railroad Museum will auction off four exclusive cab rides between Cheyenne and Denver. All proceeds will go to the museum, a nonprofit that shares American history through the lens of the railroad.

Although this year’s excursion is limited, Big Boy will return to the rails in a big way in 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

As part of the Denver-to-Cheyenne trips this summer, Big Boy will leave Cheyenne at 10 a.m. July 17 and be on display in Greeley from 11:30 a.m. until noon. On July 19, it will be in Greeley from 8:30 until 8:50 a.m. and arrive in Cheyenne at 10:30 a.m.

Twenty-five Big Boys were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one of the eight still in operation and remains the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

Union Pacific reminds all rail fans to keep safety top of mind and stay 25-feet back from the tracks when taking a picture or viewing the colossal locomotive. That means to never take a picture or video standing on the track or the ballast and never climb on the locomotive or equipment.

