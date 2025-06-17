Allo Fiber completes network in Greeley

GREELEY — Allo Fiber, a 22-year-old company that provides communications services to nearly 50 cities across Colorado and five other states, last week announced the completion of its 100% fiber-optic network, delivering communitywide connectivity.

Following a build that began in August 2021, Allo now provides high-speed internet, TV, phone and managed-service solutions to local residents, businesses and government entities.

With more than 200 employees based in Greeley, Allo has two storefronts at 808 Ninth St. and 244 Dundee Ave.

“Bringing Allo’s fiber network to Greeley has been a collaborative and rewarding journey,” Bob Beiersdorf, Colorado regional general manager for ALLO Fiber, said in a prepared statement. “We’re proud to deliver not just fast, reliable internet, but also a true partnership with the community, one built on responsiveness, local support and a commitment to long-term connectivity solutions. This network infrastructure completion reflects Greeley’s forward momentum, and we’re excited to help power its growth well into the future.”

Since entering Colorado in 2018, Allo had already established service in Breckenridge, Brighton, Brush, Eaton, Erie, Evans, Fort Morgan, Hudson and Kersey.

