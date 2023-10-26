Full slate of Greeley WinterFest events listed

GREELEY — A full slate of activities is planned to observe the holiday season in Greeley.

The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Development Authority and other partners have organized the events that have been labeled WinterFest, a multi-weekend schedule from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9.

The schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 25

Holiday Open House in downtown Greeley, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This event coincides with “Shop Small Saturday” and supports small businesses.

Light Up Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. the community will gather for the traditional lighting of Lincoln Park.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Holiday Lane Downtown, the public is invited to walk the downtown Greeley Eighth and Ninth Street plazas from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. to view community business and organizational displays full of lights and holiday themes. In addition to the displays, local dance companies, marching bands and more will perform.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Makers’ Workshops will be conducted at locations throughout downtown, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Local creatives will offer free winter-themed workshops at which people can craft holiday crafts. Santa will be on hand, and children can drop off their letters at the LINC library.

Holiday Lane Drive will be offered from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Island Grove Regional Park. Families will be able to view lighting displays from their cars.

More information about the holiday events can be found here.