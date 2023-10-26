 October 26, 2023

Full slate of Greeley WinterFest events listed

BizWest Staff
Holiday lights adorn Lincoln Park in Greeley. Courtesy Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce

GREELEY — A full slate of activities is planned to observe the holiday season in Greeley.

The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Development Authority and other partners have organized the events that have been labeled WinterFest, a multi-weekend schedule from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9. 

The schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 25 

  • Holiday Open House in downtown Greeley, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This event coincides with “Shop Small Saturday” and supports small businesses. 
  • Light Up Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. the community will gather for the traditional lighting of Lincoln Park. 

Saturday, Dec. 2 

  • Holiday Lane Downtown, the public is invited to walk the downtown Greeley Eighth and Ninth Street plazas from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. to view community business and organizational displays full of lights and holiday themes. In addition to the displays, local dance companies, marching bands and more will perform. 

Saturday, Dec. 9 

  • Makers’ Workshops will be conducted at locations throughout downtown, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Local  creatives will offer free winter-themed workshops at which people can craft holiday crafts. Santa will be on hand, and children can drop off their letters at the LINC library.
  • Holiday Lane Drive will be offered from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Island Grove Regional Park. Families will be able to view lighting displays from their cars.

More information about the holiday events can be found here.

GREELEY — A full slate of activities is planned to observe the holiday season in Greeley.

The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Development Authority and other partners have organized the events that have been labeled WinterFest, a multi-weekend schedule from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9. 

The schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 25 

  • Holiday Open House in downtown Greeley, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This event coincides with “Shop Small Saturday” and supports small businesses. 
  • Light Up Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. the community will gather for the traditional lighting of Lincoln Park. 

Saturday, Dec. 2 

  • Holiday Lane Downtown, the public is invited to walk the downtown Greeley Eighth…

Tags: Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce Greeley Downtown Development Authority Greeley WinterFest

BizWest Staff

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

3 Greeley organizations have new leaders

 October 23, 2023

New format determined for Greeley holiday season

 October 9, 2023

Greeley DDA adds additional property to the district

 October 4, 2023