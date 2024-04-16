Allo expanding fiber-optic network to Evans

EVANS — Allo Communications LLC, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based telecommunications company, is bringing its fiber-optic network to Evans, where it will offer fiber-to-the-premises internet, phone and video services.

“A top priority for the Evans City Council is enhanced economic development that will cultivate new opportunities for our growing community,” Evans city manager Cody Sims said. “Allo’s 10 gigabit fiber-to-the-premises internet service, coupled with telephone, video, and other broadband services, will provide our citizens with options in high-speed internet and will also provide our businesses with a new resource to ensure they can compete in the 21st century marketplace.”

Construction of the Evans fiber network is scheduled to begin in May.

Allo has networks in more than 40 communities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona with a total population of more than 1 million people supported.