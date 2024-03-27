Allo fiber network in Greeley reaches 75% of community

GREELEY — The Allo fiber-optic network in Greeley is about 75% complete and Allo expects that the “take-rate” for the service will be above 50% when it’s done.

Greeley, unlike neighboring communities such as Loveland or Fort Collins, chose to seek a private-sector partner to extend its high-speed internet service network and provide competition to other networks. Allo Communications LLC, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based company, was that company. It is also building networks in other Northern Colorado communities, including Eaton, Brighton, Erie, Brush and Fort Morgan.

Allo expects to complete the network in Greeley by the end of 2025; it began construction in 2021.

SPONSORED CONTENT Ways to thank a caregiver If you have a caregiver or know someone who has been serving as a primary caregiver, March 3rd is the day to reach out and show them how much they are valued!

“Allo is known for exceptional, honest, and hassle-free customer service,” Bob Beiersdorf, Allo general manager for Colorado, said in a written statement. “We are excited to be making steady progress in Greeley and are looking forward to serving more of the community in the coming months and years.”

Allo has more than 200 staff members in Colorado, 174 of them in Greeley, the company told BizWest.

While the Greeley project is by far the largest for Allo in Northern Colorado, the company said that Fort Morgan and Eaton are 100% completed, Brighton is just getting underway with 5% of the network completed, Erie has 6% completed and Brush has just gotten underway.

Allo has networks in more than 40 communities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona with a total population of more than 1 million people supported, the company said.