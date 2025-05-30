 May 30, 2025

Sale of Lazydays RV dealer in Longmont to close soon

A white version of the BizWest logo, superimposed atop a beautiful photo of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.
By

LONGMONT — Tampa, Florida-based Lazydays Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GORV) says it expects its sale of the Lazydays of Denver at Longmont, a recreational vehicle dealership at 10400 E. I-25 Frontage Road, to General RV Center to close “in the coming weeks.”

The parties had inked a letter of intent in April to trade the Longmont RV dealership, along with dealerships in Fort Pierce, Florida, and Mesa, Arizona. The Mesa deal was finalized this week.

General RV, which was founded in Michigan in 1962, operates 21 full-service dealerships in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, Florida, Utah, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

