General RV Center closes on purchase of Longmont dealership

LONGMONT — Tampa, Florida-based Lazydays Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GORV) has finalized its sale of the Lazydays of Denver at Longmont, a recreational-vehicle dealership at 10400 E. I-25 Frontage Road, to General RV Center Inc.

“Expanding our footprint into Colorado represents our ongoing commitment to our current and future customers to provide access to premier customer service and endless options for their RVing needs,” General RV CEO Loren Baidas said in a prepared statement. “Working with the team at Lazydays has helped us achieve our goals to do just that in a new region.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The closing of this transaction allows Lazydays to focus on our streamlined footprint, including our legacy store in Loveland, Colorado, which we have operated for nearly 10 years,” Lazydays interim CEO Ron Fleming said in a statement.

General RV, which was founded in Michigan in 1962, operates 21 full-service dealerships in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia, Florida, Utah, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

