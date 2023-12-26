ClearHome Self Storage open in Longmont

ClearHome Self Storage in Longmont. Courtesy of ClearHome.

LONGMONT — ClearHome Self Storage opened this month in east Longmont at 10958 Weld County Road 5.

The six-acre facility “consists of over 700 units and over 81,000 rentable square feet,” the company said in a news release. The Class A self-storage facility includes a mix of climate controlled and drive-up units, as well as 46 uncovered boat and RV parking spaces.”

Construction of the facility began in fall 2022.

“Many of the nearby self storage facilities are at full capacity, difficult to access, or lack amenities like climate controlled units and state of the art security systems. Given the growth that Longmont is experiencing and the proximity to Denver and Boulder suburbs, we expect self storage consumer demand in the area to continue to increase,” ClearHome director of operations Scott Smith said in the release.