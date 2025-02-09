Nordstrom Rack opening Longmont store in fall

LONGMONT — Clothing retailer Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) plans to open a Nordstrom Rack store in Longmont this fall.

The 28,000 square-foot Nordstrom Rack, which sells items at lower price points than a standard Nordstrom location, will be located in the Harvest Junction shopping center, the company said in a news release.

“We look forward to being a part of the Longmont community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices,” Nordstrom Rack president Gemma Lionello said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to grow our footprint in the Colorado market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2025 BizWest Media LLC.

