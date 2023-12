Maroone USA takes over King Chevrolet Buick GMC in Longmont

LONGMONT — Maroone USA LLC has acquired King Chevrolet Buick GMC in Longmont, Maroone’s eighth dealership in Colorado.

The Longmont dealership will now be called Mike Maroone Chevrolet Buick GMC.

“We are very pleased to expand our presence in Longmont,” Maroone CEO Mike Maroone said in a prepared statement. “It’s a special community and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.