Maroone USA buys pair of Boulder auto dealerships

BOULDER — Maroone USA LLC, operator of a chain of car dealerships in Colorado and Florida, has acquired the McCaddon Cadillac and McCaddon Buick GMC dealerships in Boulder.

As part of the deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, the Boulder lots will be renamed Mike Maroone Cadillac and Mike Maroone Buick GMC after Maroone USA’s founder and CEO.

Oscar Cano will serve as president and operating partner of the Boulder businesses.

“The McCaddon family has served Boulder and its surrounding communities with integrity and passion since 1958,” Maroone said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to build upon the legacy of the McCaddon family.”Other recent dealership transactions in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions include: McDonald Toyota buying parts of Ehrlich Motors, Ken Garff Automotive Group buying Spradley Barr Ford dealerships in Fort Collins and Greeley, Elway Dealership Group buying Co’s BMW and Mini, and Tynans Nissan and Kia dealerships selling to the Roger Weibel family of Longmont.