McDonald auto group acquires Ehrlich dealerships

GREELEY — McDonald Toyota, a Littleton-based automotive dealership, has acquired two of the dealerships from Greeley-based Ehrlich Motors.

Sponsored Content Book your ad in an award-winning publication

Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded First Place - Best Advertising Special Section by the Colorado Press Association. This summer, be a part of this award-winning publication! Read More

The acquisition includes Ehrlich Toyota of Greeley and Fort Morgan, and the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram store in Fort Morgan. Ehrlich’s Toyota of Laramie dealership in Laramie, Wyoming, was not part of the deal, nor was the I-25 Kia dealership at Longmont, which Ehrlich owns together with Phil Marzolf.

Ehrlich CEO Scott Ehrlich did not respond to requests for comment on the transaction.

Ehrlich’s automotive history in the Greeley area dates back to 1946, when Reuben “Swede” Ehrlich founded Swede’s Repair Shop in LaSalle. That eventually evolved into a chain of dealerships, with Swede’s sons, Scott and Stan, taking over the family business in the early 1980s.

Buyer of the dealerships was McDonald Holdings Inc., which does business as McDonald Automotive Group.

Like Ehrlich Motors, the McDonald dealerships were formed in the 1940s by the grandfather of the company’s current president, Michael McDonald. The family originally operated in New Mexico and moved operations to the Denver area in 1964. Prior to the Ehrlich purchase, the company operated Volvo, Mazda, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Genesis and Audi dealerships, most in the Littleton area. It opened a boutique Polestar electric car store in Cherry Creek this month. Polestar is Volvo’s entry into the EV market.

“We’re excited about this market,” said Steve Powers, vice president of operations for the McDonald Group. Powers will serve as interim general manager at the dealerships it just acquired until the company settles on its management structure. He said that longtime Ehrlich general manager John Motschall will stay on with the company.

“We had opportunities in southern Colorado, but we chose Northern Colorado for a bunch of reasons,” Powers said. “The demographics are strong.”

Powers said the company “has aspirations for other dealerships” in the region and is working on potential deals right now.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC