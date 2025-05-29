Don Juan Mexican restaurant’s second location opening soon in Pierce



Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant in Pierce has been 10 years in the making, and the Orozco family’s chance to build a restaurant from the ground up. Courtesy Orozco family

PIERCE — When a restaurant becomes the family gathering place, it must have something special. For 20 years, Northern Colorado residents have been frequenting Don Juan Mexican Restaurant in La Salle, showing off family photos on social media pages at their favorite place for Sunday brunch, birthdays, or simple grandpa-and-me lunches.

Naturally, when people learned the Orozco family that owns and operates the restaurant was building…