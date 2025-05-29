Hospitality & Tourism  May 29, 2025

Don Juan Mexican restaurant’s second location opening soon in Pierce

Orozco Family
By


Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant in Pierce has been 10 years in the making, and the Orozco family’s chance to build a restaurant from the ground up. Courtesy Orozco family

PIERCE — When a restaurant becomes the family gathering place, it must have something special. For 20 years, Northern Colorado residents have been frequenting Don Juan Mexican Restaurant in La Salle, showing off family photos on social media pages at their favorite place for Sunday brunch, birthdays, or simple grandpa-and-me lunches.

Naturally, when people learned the Orozco family that owns and operates the restaurant was building…

Sharon Dunn is an award-winning journalist covering business, banking, real estate, energy, local government and crime in Northern Colorado since 1994. She began her journalism career in Alaska after graduating Metropolitan State College in Denver in 1992. She found her way back to Colorado, where she worked at the Greeley Tribune for 25 years. She has a master's degree in communications management from the University of Denver. She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, you may find her enjoying embroidery and crochet projects, watching football, or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.
Categories: Hospitality & Tourism Pierce Restaurants Don Juan Mexican Restaurant
