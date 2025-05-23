Ball finance chief leaving in June

WESTMINSTER — Howard Yu, chief financial officer for aluminum can giant Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL), will step down at the end of June.

“The departure is not related to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its accounting practices, financial statements, internal controls or operations,” Ball said in a regulatory disclosure.

Ball senior vice president of corporate planning and development Daniel Rabbitt will serve as interim CFO.

“We appreciate Howard’s contributions during his tenure as chief financial officer. Under his leadership the company strengthened its balance sheet and delivered on its financial commitments to shareholders. We thank him for nearly two years of dedicated service, value the discipline he instilled across the organization, and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Ball CEO Daniel Fisher said in a prepared statement.

