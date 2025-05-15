Lego, Abercrombie among new retailers coming to Broomfield’s Flatiron Crossing

BROOMFIELD — Flatiron Crossing owner Macerich Co. will add Abercrombie & Fitch, Anthropologie, Lego and SweetPlay stores to its retail mix in the coming months as the shopping center’s owner embarks on the development of HiFi, the mixed-use project that is transforming a portion of the 25-year-old Broomfield retail plaza.

Additionally, “Lululemon is building a new, expanded prototype store as part of its continued investment in its location at this property,” according to a Macerich news release. “Victoria’s Secret is also expanding, and Bath & Body Works is relocating with a new prototype.”

In March, Macerich inked Pindustry, a Greenwood Village-based bowling, arcade and live-music concept, as HiFi’s first entertainment tenant.

“Flatiron Crossing has tremendous momentum heading into its 25th anniversary, with high-profile retailers joining the property and existing tenants expanding their spaces — all spurred by our investments in the adjacent HiFi development and our commitment to the overall property,” Macerich senior vice president Kim Choukalas said in the release. “Our goal is to continue to bring customers in Broomfield and the surrounding area the very best new retailers, restaurants and entertainment concepts for Flatiron Crossing and HiFi at Flatiron Crossing.”

HiFi is a 24-acre district that will eventually include an outdoor community hub, apartments, eateries, entertainment venues and shops. The enclosed Flatiron Crossing mall itself will remain intact. So would some businesses in The Village, including the AMC Theater, 2nd & Charles used book store, Red Robin and P.F. Chang’s.

Along with Pindustry, Novel Flatiron, a five-story, 345-unit apartment community developed by Crescent Communities LLC, is also expected to open in 2027.

The area being redeveloped is known as The Village and includes large, under-utilized parking lots south of U.S. Highway 36 and west of Interlocken Loop.

For the entirety of the redevelopment effort, Macerich’s “total capital investment is expected to exceed $400 million,” according to Broomfield planning documents from 2022, when the redevelopment effort began.

