Retail  January 30, 2025

Keenesburg 7-Eleven sells

This 7-Eleven store at 245 Market St., in Keenesburg recently sold for more than $8.6 million. Courtesy Weld County Clerk and Recorder
By

KEENESBURG — A 7-Eleven store just south of Interstate 76 off of Market Street has a new owner.

Horizon Sky LLC earlier this month paid $8.688 million for the 2.4 acre property with a 4,732-square-foot store and fueling canopy.

The previous owner was 245 Market St LLC, based in Chicago. The new owner is based in Oregon, according to state records.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The convenience store at this spot was built in 2023.

A 7-Eleven store in Keenesburg has a new owner. Horizon Sky LLC earlier this month paid $8.688 million for the 2.4 acre property with a 4,732-square-foot store and fueling canopy.

Related Posts

Categories: Commercial Real Estate Keenesburg Retail Today's News 7-Eleven Horizon Sky LLC
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts