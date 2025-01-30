Keenesburg 7-Eleven sells

KEENESBURG — A 7-Eleven store just south of Interstate 76 off of Market Street has a new owner.

Horizon Sky LLC earlier this month paid $8.688 million for the 2.4 acre property with a 4,732-square-foot store and fueling canopy.

The previous owner was 245 Market St LLC, based in Chicago. The new owner is based in Oregon, according to state records.

The convenience store at this spot was built in 2023.

