Flatiron Crossing lands Pindustry as first entertainment anchor tenant

BROOMFIELD — Pindustry, a Greenwood Village-based bowling, arcade and live-music concept, is coming to Broomfield.

Flatiron Crossing owner Macerich Co. has inked a lease to make Pindustry the first entertainment anchor tenant at HiFi, the mixed-use redevelopment project that is transforming the aging Broomfield retail plaza.

Expected to open in 2027, Pindustry “will be a 34,000-square-foot entertainment venue, restaurant and bar, offering live music every Friday and Saturday night inside the venue, as well as a large outdoor event space for live music seasonally,” Macerich said in a news release. “Pindustry also will offer a massive rooftop patio, the SkyDeck, featuring room for 500 guests to enjoy the expansive open-air views of the Flatirons.”

Pindustry will have the capacity for 1,200 guests.

“We researched and visited the most popular entertainment and ‘bar-tainment’ concepts around the country to put together a diverse mix of activities at Pindustry before opening our flagship venue in June 2021 in Greenwood Village, Colorado,“ Bob Koontz, Pindustry owner and partner at Kelmore Development, said in the release. ”We’ve been having such a great time since the first launch in South Metro that we decided to open one” in the northwestern part of the Denver metro region.

HiFi is a 24-acre district that will eventually include an outdoor community hub, apartments, eateries, entertainment venues and shops. The enclosed Flatiron Crossing mall itself will remain intact. So would some businesses in The Village, including the AMC Theater, 2nd & Charles used book store, Red Robin and P.F. Chang’s.

“HiFi is coming to life as Broomfield’s neighborhood hub for all things fun at our thriving retail destination, and Pindustry will expand the menu of excitement and discovery here,” Macerich vice president for development Jacob Knudsen said in a prepared statement. “Pindustry offers experiences our guests and future HiFi residents are looking for, with games and activities for the whole family and an incredible atmosphere for adults to relax and play at night. It’s also a fantastic complement to AMC Theatres, which has been a popular destination for people in the trade area since Flatiron Crossing first opened and will continue to anchor the mixed-use project to the south.”

Along with Pindustry, Novel Flatiron, a five-story, 345-unit apartment community developed by Crescent Communities LLC, is also expected to open in 2027.

The area being redeveloped is known as The Village and includes large, under-utilized parking lots south of U.S. Highway 36 and west of Interlocken Loop.

For the entirety of the redevelopment effort, Macerich’s “total capital investment is expected to exceed $400 million,” according to Broomfield planning documents from 2022, when the redevelopment effort began.

