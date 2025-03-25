King Soopers-anchored shopping center in Broomfield trades

BOULDER — A pair of out-of-state commercial real estate firms recently traded the Broomfield Marketplace strip mall at 1100 U.S. Highway 287 in Broomfield for $19 million.

Broomfield Marketplace Station LLC, an entity registered to the Cincinnati address of Phillips Edison & Co. (Nasdaq: PECO), bought the shopping center, anchored by a King Soopers grocery store, last week, Broomfield property records show.

PECO, as the company is known, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is ”one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers,” according to its website. The company owns more than a dozen Colorado shopping centers, including in Boulder, Westminster and Loveland.

Broomfield Marketplace, according to PECO’s online marketing materials, includes more than 20 storefronts and more than 114,870 square feet, with “easy access, high visibility and a strong mix of national, regional and local tenants.”

In addition to King Soopers, tenants include Massage Envy, Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) and La Belle French Bakery.

CPF Broomfield Marketplace LLC, an entity registered to the Boston address of real estate investor TA Realty, sold the property at what appears to be a loss. Broomfield real estate records show that the company bought the shopping center in 2018 for $21.75 million.

