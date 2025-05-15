Enliven Therapeutics: Cash runway can fund ops through late 2027

BOULDER — Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology company that reported its first quarter financial results this week, says its $290 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is likely to provide a runway for continued operations through late 2027.

Enliven, which began dosing patients in clinical trials for two of its drug candidates during the second quarter of 2024, boosted its research and development spending to $24.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, up from $20 million in the same period last year.

The company reported a net loss of $28.5 million in the most recent period, compared with a net loss of $22.7 million for the first quarter of 2024.

“Looking towards the rest of the year, we remain focused on clinical execution as we prepare for the potential start of a pivotal trial for (drug candidate) ELVN-001 in 2026.”

At 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Eliven’s stock price was $19.32, down 3.44% in early trading.

