R&D spending drove increased Enliven Therapeutics loss in Q2

BOULDER — Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVN), a Boulder-based, pre-revenue oncology drug developer, last week posted a higher year-over-year second quarter loss as a result of increased spending on research and development.

The company reported a net loss of $16.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss of $8.9 million in the same period last year.

“We are pleased with the continued progress this quarter across our parallel lead programs,” said Sam Kintz, Enliven’s co-founder, president and CEO.

In June, Enliven filed a shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $200 million in shares.

Enliven in February completed its merger with Boston-based pharmaceutical company Imara Inc., concurrent with a $165 million raise.