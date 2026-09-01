Georgia Boys BBQ closes Greeley location, plans Loveland expansion

GREELEY — Georgia Boys BBQ has closed its Greeley restaurant and plans to open a smaller location in downtown Loveland next year as part of a shift in the company’s strategy.

The barbecue chain ceased operations Sunday at 2473 W. 28th St., along the U.S. Highway 34 Bypass.The restaurant opened in 2021 as Georgia Boys BBQ’s third Northern Colorado location.

The company said the size of the Greeley restaurant created “significant operational challenges” and contributed to its decision not to renew the lease. Georgia Boys will focus future growth on restaurants with smaller footprints that are less costly and more efficient to operate, according to a press release.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time evaluating the future of our restaurant business, and while closing our Greeley location was not an easy decision, we believe it is the right move for the long-term success of Georgia Boys,” owners Matt Alexander and Nick Reckinger said in a prepared statement.

The company has identified a property in downtown Loveland for its next restaurant and expects to open the location in late spring 2027. It did not disclose the address or size of the planned restaurant.

Georgia Boys will continue to operate its restaurants in Longmont and Frederick.

The company said it is working with employees affected by the Greeley closure and will encourage them to apply for positions at the Loveland restaurant when hiring begins.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our Greeley guests, our team members and the entire community for supporting us over the years,” Alexander and Reckinger said. “We have truly appreciated being part of the Greeley community.

“This isn’t the end of Georgia Boys in Northern Colorado,” they added. “ It’s a transition into what we believe is a stronger model for the future. We’re excited about what’s ahead and look forward to bringing Georgia Boys BBQ to downtown Loveland.”

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