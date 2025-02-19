Jax owners to sell east Loveland location, consolidate into westside store

LOVELAND — Three years after opening a second location in west Loveland, owners of the longtime Loveland outdoor business Jax have opted to consolidate and sell their eastside property.

Jax owner Jim Quinlan announced the store closing at 950 E. Eisenhower Blvd. on Wednesday, citing the increase in online shopping and increased operating costs as the main factors for pairing its location with the former Kmart space at 2665 W. Eisenhower Blvd. in west Loveland, which it opened in 2022.

“This is a strategic decision to help secure the company’s future while continuing to serve the community,” Quinlan said in a news release.

“From the time we opened the westside store, there was some question of whether Loveland, Colorado, could support two Jax stores,” Quinlan said in the release. “The continuing rise of online shopping along with increased operating costs have cemented our decision. After evaluating options, we have decided to move forward by consolidating our Loveland business into the one westside location only. The eastside building is now under negotiation to be sold and redeveloped.”

The eastside liquidation will begin immediately, with sales starting Thursday. Quinlan said the liquidation should take several months, and the east property will be sold. He said officials will work with employees to put them in other locations if possible.

The company plans to continue to operate its stores in Fort Collins, Lafayette and Broomfield, along with its original store in Ames, Iowa.

Jax opened in east Loveland in 2008.

When the company opened its westside store, the plan was to increase its product lines, including adding bicycles, a hardware department, farming items, outdoor gear and an ice cream bar.

“We are very proud of the business that has been built over the past 16 years,” Quinlan said of the east location in the release. “We want to thank our staff and customers for a terrific run filled with great memories. We look forward to continuing to serve the Loveland community from our westside location.”

