New bus service planned to connect Greeley and Loveland in 2026

Northern Colorado residents will soon be able to take a new bus service between Greeley and Loveland thanks to a $3.5 million Federal Transit Administration grant, announced last week by the Greeley Tribune.

The route would make it easier for employees in both cities to commute to work.

Stops along the route include the University of Northern Colorado, the Centerplace shopping center and the Interstate 25 mobility hub in Loveland’s Centerra. Service should start running in 2026, according to the Greeley Tribune. Read the story here.

