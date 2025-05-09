April home prices up slightly across region; Boulder a big exception

LOVELAND — Active listings of single-family homes were up across Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley in April, according to new data from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC, while median sales prices ticked up as well in most markets.

There were 24 homes sold on 135 active listings, 32.4% more active listings than in April 2024

Homes in Fort Collins sold for a median price of $626,371 in April, down 0.2% from the same month last year.

There were 226 sales in the city last month on 652 active listings, 23.7% more listings than April 2024.

Homes in the Greeley-Evans market sold for a median price of $442,000 last month, 1% higher than April 2024.

There were 94 sales on 305 active listings, 54.8% more listings than the same month last year.

Longmont sellers offloaded their homes last month at a median price of $683,000, 15.3% higher than in April 2024.

There were 53 sales on 167 active listings, 29.5% more listings than the same month last year.

Homes in the Loveland-Berthoud market sold for a median price of $571,500 last month, down 0.6% from April 2024.

There were 144 sales recorded on 480 active listings, 51.9% more listings than in April 2024.

The April median sales price for single-family homes in Boulder was $1,302,000, down 18.3% from last year.

There were 59 sales last month on 251 active listings, 12.1% more listings than April 2024.

Estes Park homes sold for a median price of $780,000 in April, 11.4% higher than the same month last year.

