Home prices, listings up across much of Northern Colorado, Boulder Valley

LOVELAND — Sales, active listing and prices for detached homes across much of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado rose last month, with median sales prices in Boulder eclipsing $1.5 million, according to data released Wednesday by Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

In Boulder, there were 58 April sales on 224 active listings, 29.5% more listings than the same month last year.

The median sales price in the city was $1,593,650 last month, up 6.2% year over year. This is the first time in 2024 that Boulder’s median price has topped the $1.5 million mark.

Estes Park had 25 homes sold in April on 102 active listings, a 39.7% year-over-year jump.

Those homes sold at a median price of $700,000, down 6.4% from April 2023.

In Fort Collins, 187 homes sold last month on 527 active listings, 31.4% more listings than in April 2023.

The median April 2024 sales price in the city was $627,790, up 3.3% from the same month last year.

The Greeley-Evans market saw 128 homes sold in April 2024 on 197 active listings, up 20.1% from April 2023.

The median sales price rose 6.7% year over year to $437,500 last month.

Longmont had 52 sales last month on 129 active listings, 4.4% fewer listings than in April 2023.

The median price of the homes sold last month was $592,500, down 3.4% year over year.

Last month 115 homes sold in the Loveland-Berthoud market on 316 active listings, 3.3% more than in April 2023.

The median sales price rose 3.6% year over year to $575,000 in April 2024.