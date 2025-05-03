Hope House receives $10K grant from Littler Youth Fund

GREELEY — Hope House Northern Colorado has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Littler Youth Fund at the Weld Community Foundation.

The grant will support the organization’s Teen Mom Education Program and provide Direct Assistance to teen moms in the community, helping them take steps toward self-sufficiency.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Littler Youth Fund and the Weld Community Foundation for their continued support investing in the lives of teen moms in Northern Colorado,” Colleen Emery, executive director of Hope House Northern Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “This grant allows us to continue providing critical educational resources, mentorship, and basic needs support that empower young mothers to break cycles of poverty and build a brighter future for their families.”

The Teen Mom Education Program offers GED preparation, tutoring, and job and education coaching, while Direct Assistance provides practical support such as diapers, wipes, formula, and food and gas assistance. Together, these services support Hope House’s mission to equip and encourage teen moms as they pursue personal growth and economic independence, according to a press release.

Hope House Northern Colorado is a nonprofit that seeks to maintain a nurturing and resource-rich environment for teen moms across the region.

The Littler Youth Fund supports programs and initiatives that benefit youth in Weld County. Managed through the Weld Community Foundation, the fund seeks to enhance the lives of young people through meaningful investments in education, health, and community development.

