Greeley-Weld Habitat breakfast sets attendance, fundraising records

GREELEY — Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity set records in attendance and giving during its annual Building Impact breakfast, July 31.

The breakfast raised more than $330,000, with a $100,000 matching gift from Dick Monfort.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering support from the community for Habitat’s affordable homeownership programs and other initiatives,” the organization stated in a press release. “For local Habitat families, this means a life without the burden of rent, and the freedom to focus on other necessities.”

As of July, Greeley-Weld Habitat has moved 12 families into its Hope Springs project, with two families expected to close on properties every three weeks through the end of the year. Thirty-seven families are expected to be living in their Hope Springs homes by the end of the year.

