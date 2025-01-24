Nonprofits  January 24, 2025

Weld County nonprofit groups can apply for housing-stability funds

GREELEY — Weld County has received $118,732 in federal funding through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, and local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for a share of that money.

The funding is designated to help vulnerable residents with:

  • Food.
  • Temporary or mass shelter.
  • Essential supplies and equipment.
  • Rent, mortgage and utility assistance.

The application deadline is Monday, Feb. 17. For more information or to request an application, contact Tyler Lamm, collective impact coordinator at United Way of Weld County, at tlamm@UnitedWay-Weld.org or 970-304-6177.

