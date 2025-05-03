Jobs of Hope plans bowling fundraiser

GREELEY — Jobs of Hope will conduct Pins of Promise, a bowling fundraiser dedicated to providing career training, mentorship and essential support services for formerly incarcerated individuals.

The event will take place Thursday, May 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Chipper’s Lanes, 2454 Eighth Ave., in Greeley, and will include bowling, live music, arcade games and community engagement.

Funds raised will support Jobs of Hope’s mission to empower individuals with the resources needed to build stable, self-sufficient futures.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Each ticket includes two hours of bowling, shoe rental, pizza and soda. Participants can form teams with friends, family or coworkers and take part in a night of friendly competition and community impact.

“The only time we should look down on a brother is when we are helping him get back up,” Dan Ordaz, executive director of Jobs of Hope, said in a written statement. “Pins of Promise is more than just a fundraiser — it’s about providing real opportunities for success.”

Jobs of Hope is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping men overcome barriers to employment and stability after incarceration, through education, job placement, mentorship and life-skills training.For more information, contact Ordaz at [email protected]. Tickets are available here.

