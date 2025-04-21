New shops, restaurants, gym coming to Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street mall

BOULDER — At least seven new businesses are expected to open this year at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street mall.

Faherty: The closing store will open its third standalone store in Colorado in this month.

Life Time Boulder: The fitness club is expected to open late spring.

Sunlife Organics: The juice bar will open its first store in Colorado this summer.

Kura Sushi: The restaurant chain will open its first Colorado location this summer.

Alo Yoga: The company will open its fourth store in Colorado this summer.

True Food Kitchen: The restaurant will open its second location in Colorado this summer.

Call Your Mother: The deli will open its fifth location, and first outside of Denver, later this year.

“These exciting new store openings are a testament to the continued enhancement of Twenty Ninth Street as Boulder’s premier shopping destination,” Twenty Ninth Street Mall general manager Boyd Hamilton said in a prepared statement. “They reflect our ongoing commitment to providing our guests with a vibrant and dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment experience that reflects the spirit of this community.”

