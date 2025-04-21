Retail  April 21, 2025

New shops, restaurants, gym coming to Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street mall

A white version of the BizWest logo, superimposed atop a beautiful photo of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.
By

BOULDER — At least seven new businesses are expected to open this year at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street mall.

  • Faherty: The closing store will open its third standalone store in Colorado in this month.
  • Life Time Boulder: The fitness club is expected to open late spring.
  • Sunlife Organics: The juice bar will open its first store in Colorado this summer.
  • Kura Sushi: The restaurant chain will open its first Colorado location this summer.
  • Alo Yoga: The company will open its fourth store in Colorado this summer.
  • True Food Kitchen: The restaurant will open its second location in Colorado this summer.
  • Call Your Mother:  The deli will open its fifth location, and first outside of Denver, later this year.

“These exciting new store openings are a testament to the continued enhancement of Twenty Ninth Street as Boulder’s premier shopping destination,” Twenty Ninth Street Mall general manager Boyd Hamilton said in a prepared statement. “They reflect our ongoing commitment to providing our guests with a vibrant and dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment experience that reflects the spirit of this community.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

At least seven new businesses are expected to open this year at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street mall.

Related Posts

Categories: Boulder Restaurants Retail Today's News Twenty Ninth Street
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...