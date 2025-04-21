Government & Politics  April 21, 2025

Boulder County, Superior could appeal dismissal of airport lawsuit

Officials in Superior and Boulder County are leaving open the possibility of appealing a recent decision by a Boulder County District Court judge to toss a lawsuit from those two governments that sought to force leaders in Jefferson County to limit the impacts of noise and lead pollution from operations at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

