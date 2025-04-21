Boulder County, Superior could appeal dismissal of airport lawsuit
Officials in Superior and Boulder County are leaving open the possibility of appealing a recent decision by a Boulder County District Court judge to toss a lawsuit from those two governments that sought to force leaders in Jefferson County to limit the impacts of noise and lead pollution from operations at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!