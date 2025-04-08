Arts & Entertainment  April 8, 2025

Firefly Handmade artisan market coming to Pearl Street in May

BOULDER — The Firefly Handmade artisan pop-up market is coming to Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall May 17-18.

The event, at 1303 Pearl St., is free to attend and will feature more than 80 artists and live musical performances from Strings & the Box, D’lovlies and the Daniella Katzir Band.

