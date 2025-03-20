BioSensor Solutions joins inaugural climate-resilience cohort

FORT COLLINS — Boulder-based BioSensor Solutions Inc., which spun out of the University of Colorado Boulder, is one of six startup companies selected by the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine to join its inaugural 2025 Digital Twins Accelerator cohort.

The CO-WY Engine, which is led by Fort Collins-based Innosphere Ventures and funded by the National Science Foundation, is a collaborative initiative focused on driving innovation in advanced sensing and computation for environmental decision making across the region. Its accelerator program is designed to foster commercial pathways and company growth for early-stage startups that are using digital twins as a key aspect of their solution.

According to a news release, “the program focuses on providing companies with technical and business mentorship and advice, facilitating real-world solution piloting, making introductions to corporate partners, guidance in future planning and investor-readiness, and creating exposure to investors.”

As defined by IBM, a digital twin is “a virtual representation of an object or system designed to reflect a physical object accurately. It spans the object’s lifecycle, is updated from real-time data and uses simulation, machine learning and reasoning to help make decisions.”

Led by president Carl Kalin, BioSensor Solutions works to transform agriculture and mitigate environmental degradation by developing sensor systems that empower farmers and land managers to adopt more sustainable agricultural practices and maximize soil health while maintaining productivity and profitability. It has developed a biodegradable 2D-printed soil sensor that provides real-time measurement data of soil health directly at the source in the field.

The company was part of the inaugural 2023 cohort of the Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator, which was launched by Venture Partners at CU Boulder, the university’s commercialization and technology-transfer arm.

In a prepared statement, Dan Moyers, translation director at the CO-WY Engine, said “we’re excited about how the program’s cohort companies are using the power of digital twins as a key aspect of their solutions and look forward to helping them accelerate their commercial pathways and company growth. The cohort is a fantastic mix of varied types of companies, solutions, technologies and founders, with each having their own distinct points of alignment to our engine’s use cases and technologies focus.”

The 2025 cohort also includes:

Teren Inc., a Lakewood-based company that provides customized environmental intelligence at scale.

FireWall Wildfire Protection LLC, a company based in Tie Siding, Wyoming, that combines advanced digital technology with traditional wildfire defense to protect homes.

Power Theory Inc., a Laramie, Wyoming startup that “envisions a future in which every building seamlessly integrates digital intelligence to operate at peak efficiency, withstand climate extremes, and empower communities to thrive in a sustainable, resilient world,” according to its website.

SensorComm Technologies Inc., a startup based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that develops integrated systems that detect, capture, measure and quantify real-time data into actionable intelligence for system-level operational efficiencies and early-warning alert systems that it says “contribute to cleaner air, lower health-care costs and improved quality of life.”

Smart Navigation Inc., a startup based in Bentonville, Arkansas, that integrates digital twin technology with autonomous systems to develop and deploy solutions that enhance the preparedness, response and resilience of communities facing natural hazards.

