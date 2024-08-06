CSU open house to spotlight clean energy

An entry sign to Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

FORT COLLINS — The Colorado State University Energy Institute, in partnership with Platte River Power Authority and Efficiency Works, will hold a community open house later this month in Fort Collins to highlight advancements in clean energy and interactive learning.

The event, dubbed EnergyFest, will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 24 at CSU’s Powerhouse Energy Campus, 430 N. College Ave.

Community members, students, educators and families will be able to explore the latest in clean-energy technologies and interactive engineering education.

Tours of the institute’s mobile classroom, complete with hands-on learning tools, will be offered as will interactive activities designed to spark interest in engineering and STEAM fields as showcased by the CSU Drones Center, the CSU RAM Racing Club, the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering and the Colorado Agrivoltaic Learning Center.

“We are excited to open our doors and invite the community to experience and see first-hand the innovative work being done at the CSU Energy Institute and celebrate Platte River Power Authority and Efficiency Works as our title sponsor of our educational mobile outreach efforts,” Hilary Klein, associate director of engagement for the CSU Energy Institute, said in a prepared statement. “EnergyFest is a celebration of clean-energy advancements and a chance to inspire the next generation.”

The event is free and open to the public, and food trucks will be available.