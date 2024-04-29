Scout Clean Energy, Zoetis sign power agreement

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a Boulder-based developer of renewable energy projects, has signed a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Zoetis Inc. for a 50-megawatt portion of Scout’s operating Heart of Texas Wind Farm.

The agreement accounts for more than one-fourth of the total capacity of the 180 MW project, which produces enough electricity annually to power approximately 67,000 homes.

“We’re proud to work with ambitious partners like Zoetis to find creative solutions for renewable procurement,” Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy, said in a prepared statement. “Heart of Texas is an outstanding project and will deliver excellent value to Zoetis as it pursues carbon neutrality.”

SPONSORED CONTENT The many benefits of simple, coordinated healthcare Kaiser Permanente combines health care and coverage in one connected system to maximize employee health and minimize employer costs.

Heart of Texas, located in McCulloch County, was constructed in 2020 and is owned and operated by Scout, a portfolio company managed by Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield acquired Scout for $1 billion in 2022.

The power-purchase agreement reflects New Jersey-based Zoetis’ roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030.

“This partnership with Scout Clean Energy reflects our priority to advance sustainability in animal health for a better future,” said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, executive vice president for corporate affairs and communications, and chief sustainability officer at Zoetis. “Through this Virtual Power Purchase Agreement, we are not only securing renewable energy, but also advancing how we can reduce our carbon footprint.”