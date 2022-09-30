Boulder-based Scout Clean Energy acquired for $1B
BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy, a developer and asset manager of renewable energy, was acquired for $1 billion Thursday by New-York-based renewable investment firm Brookfield Renewables.
Brookfield acquired Scout from Houston-based Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, which had purchased Scout for a $6 million initial investment as a startup in 2017. Quinbrook invested an additional $470 million into Scout over the years.
Since then, Scout has experienced 65% year-over-year growth and now manages about 1,235 megawatts across 20 projects, with another 20 gigawatts in development.
“When Quinbrook first decided to sponsor Scout as a portfolio company, we were a very small team with big dreams,” Scout founder and CEO Michael Rucker said in a prepared statement. “With the leadership of David and his team, Scout has been able to rapidly expand its diverse pipeline of wind, solar and battery storage projects across the United States. The accelerated growth Scout has experienced is a direct result of Quinbrook’s support and confidence in our business model. I am forever grateful that David and his specialist investment team at Quinbrook had the confidence to invest and execute on our plan to become a major vertically-integrated developer, owner and operator in US renewables.”
BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy, a developer and asset manager of renewable energy, was acquired for $1 billion Thursday by New-York-based renewable investment firm Brookfield Renewables.
Brookfield acquired Scout from Houston-based Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, which had purchased Scout for a $6 million initial investment as a startup in 2017. Quinbrook invested an additional $470 million into Scout over the years.
Since then, Scout has experienced 65% year-over-year growth and now manages about 1,235 megawatts across 20 projects, with another 20 gigawatts in development.
“When Quinbrook first decided to sponsor Scout as a portfolio company, we were a very small team with big dreams,”…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.