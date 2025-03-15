Partners plans annual fundraising event

FORT COLLINS — Partners, a Northern Colorado youth-mentorship organization, will conduct its annual fundraising event, “Party for Partners: Partners Goes West.”

The western-themed celebration will take place April 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. in Fort Collins, and will include entertainment, success stories and heavy appetizers, accompanied by selections of local beer and wine.

“Party for Partners represents more than just a fundraiser — it’s a celebration of our community’s commitment to investing in the next generation,” Heather Vesgaard, executive director, said in a written statement. “We’re excited to bring supporters together for an evening that highlights the impact of our programs while raising crucial funds for our mission.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Western attire is encouraged, and attendees must be 18 or older. Individual tickets cost $35, couples $60 and a reserved table of 10, $350.

All tickets include admission to the program, heavy appetizers and complimentary drinks. Guests are encouraged to bring friends interested in learning more about Partners’ mission and impact in Northern Colorado.

For tickets and more information, visit poweredbypartners.org or call (970) 484-7123.

on Facebook on LinkedIn