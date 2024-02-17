CASA of Larimer County plans fundraising event

FORT COLLINS — CASA of Larimer County will conduct its inaugural 2024 Night of Hope Fundraising Gala on Wednesday, April 3, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Conference Center from 5 to 8 p.m.

Formerly known as Light of Hope, Night of Hope is the evening version of CLC’s largest fundraising and awareness event of the year. The evening will bring together community members, business owners, volunteers and donors to connect with others who share a passion for creating a better world for youth.

The event will include a social hour with live music from the local band, Mr. Smyth, with select beverages sponsored by High Country Beverage. Guests will hear testimonials from individuals and community partners who have been involved with CASA of Larimer County. CLC will also recognize volunteers and partners whose meaningful contributions have significantly advanced the organization’s mission and positively impacted the community.

“We are excited to move this annual event to the evening this year so that more stakeholders can attend, enjoy community, and increase awareness of the needs of children and families in Larimer County,” Jen Ryan, executive director, said in a prepared statement.Individuals and businesses interested in supporting CASA of Larimer County’s mission can purchase tickets, host a table, become event sponsors or donate silent auction items. Various sponsorship packages are available, offering organizations the opportunity for prominent recognition and community engagement. For ticket purchases, sponsorship opportunities or additional information, visit auctria.events/NightofHope2024, or contact Cristi Clifton at cristi@casalarimer.com or 970-488-1632.