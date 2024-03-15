Partners plans annual fundraising event

FORT COLLINS — Partners, a nonprofit organization serving youth in Northern Colorado, will conduct its annual fundraiser, Party for Partners: A Sparkle & Shine Soiree. The event will take place on Friday, April 19, at the Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St, Fort Collins.

The Sparkle & Shine Soiree commemorates the transformation of lives and the forging of futures for youth. “Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme of sparkle and shine, donning metallic, shiny, and glittering attire and accessories to add to the magic of the evening,” according to a press release.

“I honestly believe that all kids deserve the strong connection Partners brings to youth participants,” David Finkelstein, director of marketing for Bank of Colorado and a Partners board member, said in a written statement. “Community financial support is essential for Partners to continue providing their services to local kids, and to grow their programs to serve more kids in future years.”The event is open to individuals 18 and older. Tickets are available here.