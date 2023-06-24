Social Venture Partners names Catapult recipients

BOULDER — Social Venture Partners Boulder County has named its 2023 Catapult recipients.

Catapult combines in-depth projects with cash grants to allow chosen nonprofit organizations to grow strategically. SVP will begin pro bono work with the two organizations in the coming months and provide cash grants later this year.

Catapult recipients for 2023 include:

Rise Against Suicide, which helps youth at risk of suicide by removing the financial and social barriers to treatment.

Women's Wilderness, which helps support girls, women, and LGBTQ+ people in accessing their power and improving their health through connections to the outdoors and community.

Since its inception in 2000, Social Venture Partners has provided more than $7 million in pro-bono consulting, mentoring and education, and more than $1.7 million in supporting cash grants to more than 300 Boulder County nonprofits.