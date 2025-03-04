Altus completes rooftop solar on Blue Sports Stable in Superior

SUPERIOR — Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS), A provider of clean electric power, has finished its 1.4 MW rooftop solar project at the Blue Sport Stable sports facility in Superior, providing the majority of the facility’s annual energy needs required to power its ice rinks, pickleball, basketball and other courts, turf and health and wellness facility, according to a news release.

“Altus is thrilled to partner with Blue Sport Stable to energize our latest solar project in Colorado as part of our commitment to deliver clean, affordable, long-term power to local businesses,” said Brett Phillips, director, Investments and Structured Finance, Altus Power, in the release. “Through projects like this, and others across the state, we are delivering tangible benefits to local economies in the form of reduced energy costs and increased clean energy generation that will help to power Colorado’s current and future electricity needs.”

The Blue Sport Stable facility is a 186,000-square-foot multi-surface sports facility. It’s new roof will reduce carbon emissions by 1,400 metric tons of CO2 annually and more than 49,000 metric tons of CO2 over the project’s life, the release state. The project is a part of the Xcel Energy Solar Rewards Program, and it will power the majority of the facility’s annual energy needs at a discounted rate to utility-provided power.

Altus Power is based in Stamford, Conn, and it originates, develops, owns and operates locally sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation.

