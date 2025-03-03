Edgewise Therapeutics boosted R&D spending in final quarter of 2024

BOULDER — Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a Boulder-based muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, increased its research and development spending in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 as trials for its treatment of Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy ramped up.

“Research and development expenses were $36.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $32.2 million for the immediately preceding quarter. The increase of $4.2 million was primarily driven by an additional $2.5 million higher personnel related costs, $2.0 million increase in clinical development activities,” Edgewise reported in its fourth quarter earnings release.

General and administrative expenses increased by $1 million quarter over quarter to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, “primarily driven by increased personnel-related costs,” Edgewise said.

In the most recent quarter, Edgewise posted a net loss of $39.7 million, or 42 cents per share, compared to $34.1 million, or 36 cents per share, for the immediately preceding quarter. The company’s earnings per share in the fourth quarter narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Edgewise’s stock price was $25.91 just before 9:45 a.m. Monday, down 0.99% in early trading.

