Colorado AG: Consumer complaints up 20% in 2024

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office fielded more than 24,000 consumer complaints last year, a yearly record and up 20% from 2023.

“We hear about complaints all the time, and it’s painful how many consumers are mistreated,” Weiser said Monday during a virtual press conference. The Attorney General’s office is committed to “going after bad actors and getting money back for consumers,” he said. “… We’ve got your back.”

Weiser said his office is joining other states to mount a legal challenge against President Donald Trump’s attempt to shutter the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal government’s main consumer watchdog agency that was formed under the Obama administration.

“If they are successfully dismantled, that’s telling would-be predatory lenders, credit card companies and others that they’re not being overseen at the federal level,” Weiser said. “That makes our work harder, makes consumers worse off, that would be a failure to follow through on what Congress called for” when the agency was created.

Here are the top 10 types of complaints made by consumers in 2024, along with the number of each type of complaint received by the Colorado Attorney General’s office:

Retail sales, 1,673.

Professional services, 1,376.

Real estate sales and services, ﻿1,272.

Imposter scams, 1,205.

Debt collection, 1,005.

Automobile sales and services, 958.

Home services and sales (repairs, remodeling, etc.), 915.

Health-care and medical services, 804.

Consumer loans and credit sales, ﻿762.

Telecommunications, 579.

Consumers should report scams, fraud, and other complaints at StopFraudColorado.gov or by calling 800-222-4444.

