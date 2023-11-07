Joan Peck poised to return as Longmont mayor

The entry sign for Longmont along Colorado Highway 119.

LONGMONT — Longmont’s incumbent mayor Joan Peck had a commanding lead as votes began being counted on Tuesday evening.

Peck had 57.74% of the more than 13,600 votes recorded as of 8:50 p.m. The next closest challenger, Terri Goon, had 28.24% of the vote.

Incumbent Longmont City Councilman Sean McCoy (47.99%) had the lead to retain his at-large seat, while Diane Crist (44.92%), an accountant, led in Ward 1; and incumbent Susie Hidalgo-Fahring (38.89%) ran neck and neck with atmospheric scientist Gary Hodges (37.29%) in Ward 3.