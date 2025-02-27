Idaho-based grocery chain WinCo buys land in Firestone

FIRESTONE — WinCo Foods LLC, a growing chain of grocery stores headquartered in Idaho, recently purchased a parcel of land in Firestone.

The company bought about 12 acres, described in Weld County real estate as “vacant commercial lots,” from Sand Land Properties LLC in mid-February for just more than $3.6 million.

WinCo, founded in Boise, Idaho, in the 1960s, operates more than 100 warehouse-style grocery stores in 10 western states, although, notably, not in Colorado — at least yet.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon. This story will be updated with any new information should WinCo respond.

The property that WinCo Foods recently purchased is located just east of the busy Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 119 interchange near the Del Camino commercial area.

Sand Land Properties is an entity registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office in 2003 by Jacqueline Varra and Pasquale Varra, a local couple who founded and operated a number of businesses over a period of several decades, including Varra Cos. Inc., a concrete and aggregate company based in Frederick.

