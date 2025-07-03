Real Estate & Construction  July 3, 2025

Erie apartment complex sells for $111M

Aura at Colliers Hill
The Aura Colliers Hill apartment community at 1300 Colliers Parkway in Erie has been purchased for $111 million. Courtesy Gables Residential.
By

A 329-unit garden-style apartment community in the Weld County portion of Erie has been purchased by a Colorado investment group for $111 million.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Commercial Real Estate Erie Real Estate & Construction Residential Real Estate Today's News Aura Colliers Hill Triassic Residential Group
