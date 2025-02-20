Longmont chamber announces 2024 Business Excellence Award winners

LONGMONT — Winners of the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Business Excellence Awards were announced Wednesday night at the Longmont Museum during the chamber’s annual Jubilee Member Celebration.

The event honored outstanding businesses and individuals who made significant contributions to the Longmont community during the past year. The ceremony marked the debut of two new award categories: Solopreneur of the Year and Employee of the Year, recognizing contributions of individuals driving business success and community growth.

“Behind every thriving business are individuals whose passion and perseverance make a difference,” Scott Cook, CEO of the chamber, said in a prepared statement. “By introducing these new categories, we aim to honor not only the visionary entrepreneurs who are building their dreams from the ground up but also the dedicated employees who are the heartbeat of our local businesses. It’s about celebrating every contributor to our community’s success.”

The awards and recipients:

WestPro Home Exteriors was named Business of the Year. Presented by NextLight, the award recognizes a business operating for at least five years that has demonstrated profitability, growth, sustainability, and a commitment to the Longmont community. Finalists were Climbing Collective and Evolve Health & Wellness.

Voices for Children, CASA of Boulder County was named Nonprofit of the Year. Presented by Platte River Power Authority, the award honors a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has significantly contributed to the betterment of the community. Finalists were Colorado Horse Rescue and the St. Vrain Valley Schools Education Foundation.

Urban Field Pizza and Market was named Emerging Business of the Year. Presented by CommonSpirit Longmont United Hospital, the award celebrates a business operating for fewer than five years that demonstrates exceptional potential and community engagement. Finalists were Christian Brothers Automotive and Kuper Wine Bar.

The Longmont Humane Society won the Longmont Chamber Legacy Award. Presented by the Longmont Times-Call, the award honors an outstanding business or nonprofit that has been a member of the chamber for 10 or more years.

Annette Taylor won the Building Bridges Award. Presented by Elevations Credit Union, the award recognizes businesses and individuals highly engaged in education and connecting students to the business community.

Jmarie Skin Studio won the People’s Choice Award. Presented by A Spice of Life, the award is given to the business or nonprofit that receives the most nominations from the Longmont community, demonstrating broad community outreach and admiration.

Alex Gerwig was named Ambassador of the Year. Presented by Pinnacol Assurance, the award honors an individual who has demonstrated tremendous volunteer efforts at the Longmont chamber, ensuring that the staff is supported and events run smoothly.

Community Food Share won the Safety Champion Award. Presented by the chamber, the award recognizes a business or nonprofit that shows unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of its employees.

Jennifer Peterson won the Making a Difference Award. Presented by Ziggi’s Coffee, the award honors an outstanding individual who has gone above and beyond for the betterment of the Longmont community, encouraging its growth, stability and inclusivity.

Riley Fuhrmann of FastSigns Longmont was named Employee of the Year, Presented by Swire Coca-Cola, the new award recognizes an employer-nominated individual who has made a tremendous impact on his or her company and whose achievements have earned community recognition.

Catherine McHale of Power and Purpose Marketing won the Solopreneur Award. Presented by Flatirons Bank and the Boulder Small Business Development Center, the new award honors an individual or microteam that has shown the courage and determination to start their own business and thrive in their industry.

