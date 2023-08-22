Longmont Startup Week canceled for 2023; plans 2024 comeback

LONGMONT — Longmont Startup Week, which was planned to occur from Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, has been canceled, a move organizers blame on their inability to recruit volunteers to help manage the previously annual event.

Longmont Economic Development Partnership had traditionally organized LSW, which was held in person at venues throughout central Longmont, but the organization ceded control of the event in 2021 to a collaborative made up of staff of LEDP, Avocet Communications, Longmont Public Media, Longmont Downtown Development Authority and other businesses and community groups, which held virtual startup weeks in 2021 and 2022.

“As we shift from a virtual to an in-person event, having a minimum of 60 volunteers is crucial. Since January, we have been working on building our volunteer base and have issued four public calls for volunteers through email and social channels,” LSW said in an email to stakeholders. “Unfortunately, the response is disappointingly low, hindering our ability to execute the event effectively.”

Furthermore, organizers said, “Without enhanced backing from our entrepreneurial ecosystem, the implementation of LSW becomes unfeasible.”

Still, the event is expected to return in 2024.

Longmont Startup Week 2024 is scheduled for Sept. 23 through Sept. 27 next year.