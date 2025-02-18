Vero adds millions to credit line to expand fiber network

BOULDER — VFN Holdings Inc., a Boulder fiber infrastructure company and broadband internet provider that does business as Vero Networks and Vero Fiber, has secured access to more than $100 million dollars in additional credit that Vero said it will use to expand its network to new markets.

The company boosted its existing $100 million credit facility to $240 million. Vero has also raised a significant amount of capital through equity financing, including an $80 million round last fall led by Delta-v Capital and funds managed by Hamilton Lane.

The increased credit line will allow Vero “to continue its investment in fiber-to-the-home and dark fiber network solutions, ensuring sufficient capital for critical market expansions in furtherance of Vero’s mission to provide digital communications and connectivity to underserved markets throughout the United States,” the company said.

