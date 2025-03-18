Vero Networks expands fiber deployment on military bases

BOULDER — Vero Networks Networks LLC, a Boulder-based company that develops fiber-optic infrastructure, has completed its seventh fiber build on U.S. military bases.

The project included small cell deployments for two wireless carriers, enabling faster, more reliable mobile and broadband services for military personnel and their families by expanding cellular coverage at the sites, according to a press release.

As part of the project, Vero is providing high capacity dark fiber that serves as the backbone connecting the carriers’ small cell locations.

“We are honored to be a trusted partner for these important infrastructure projects on U.S. military bases and excited to continue this work to provide reliable connectivity for military personnel no matter where they are stationed,” Pamela Moore, CEO of Vero Networks, said in a prepared statement.

Vero plans to expand its military base presence to more locations in the coming year, a process that requires credentialing to gain access to bases, adherence to security protocols, and coordination with stakeholders from the military and private sectors.

